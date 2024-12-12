Optimist Retirement Group LLC Sells 2,248 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Optimist Retirement Group LLC decreased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the period. Optimist Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 89,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after buying an additional 29,421 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 530,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,091,000 after buying an additional 144,737 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 69,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 82,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Altria Group stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.59. The company had a trading volume of 725,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,565,832. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.71. The firm has a market cap of $92.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.63. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $58.03.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 233.80% and a net margin of 42.82%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

