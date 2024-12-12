Optimist Retirement Group LLC Sells 312 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Optimist Retirement Group LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 151,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 5.7% of Optimist Retirement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Optimist Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $12,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,403,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,443 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,177,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,931,000 after acquiring an additional 249,829 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 125.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,065,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,827,000 after acquiring an additional 6,706,045 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,638,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,733,000 after acquiring an additional 107,423 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,407,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,273,000 after purchasing an additional 257,647 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.44. The company had a trading volume of 215,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,485. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $62.97 and a 12-month high of $90.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.73. The company has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

