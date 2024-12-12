Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Upgraded by BNP Paribas to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Melius Research raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.48.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $178.58 on Tuesday. Oracle has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $198.31. The company has a market capitalization of $494.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.06.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,685. This represents a 12.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

