O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) is Centerstone Investors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Centerstone Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive comprises approximately 4.8% of Centerstone Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Centerstone Investors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the third quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY stock traded down $7.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,261.19. 28,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,268. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $914.50 and a 52-week high of $1,275.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,208.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,123.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 155.25%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.72 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total transaction of $734,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,849. This trade represents a 46.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total value of $769,041.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,201.95. This represents a 99.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORLY. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,337.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,248.06.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

