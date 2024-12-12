Organigram (TSE:OGI) Given New C$3.15 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Organigram (TSE:OGI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.60 to C$3.15 in a report released on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Organigram Stock Down 0.5 %

Organigram stock opened at C$2.16 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.31. The stock has a market cap of C$234.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.13. Organigram has a 52 week low of C$1.61 and a 52 week high of C$3.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Get Organigram alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Organigram news, Senior Officer Paolo De Luca sold 12,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.52, for a total value of C$30,275.28. 31.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Organigram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O’ Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED’ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Organigram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organigram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.