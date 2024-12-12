Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $2.44 Million Stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,946 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Kirby by 343.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 201.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 10,841 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Kirby in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Kirby in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Kirby by 91.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby Price Performance

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $117.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.93. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $72.74 and a twelve month high of $132.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Insider Activity

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $831.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.42 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Kirby news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $1,025,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,716.48. This trade represents a 34.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 26,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total transaction of $3,175,084.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,399 shares in the company, valued at $7,637,043.54. This represents a 29.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,596 shares of company stock worth $8,541,440. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Kirby presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kirby

Kirby Profile

(Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.