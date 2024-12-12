Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 2,098 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Timken during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Timken by 64.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Timken in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Timken Stock Performance

Shares of TKR opened at $77.28 on Thursday. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $72.35 and a 1 year high of $94.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.38.

Timken Announces Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Timken had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.27%.

Insider Activity at Timken

In other Timken news, Director Richard G. Kyle sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $2,297,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,485 shares in the company, valued at $14,895,606.15. This trade represents a 13.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TKR. Citigroup upgraded shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Timken in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Timken from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Timken from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Timken Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

