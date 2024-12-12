Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ) Short Interest Up 60.0% in November

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OXLCZ traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.92. The company had a trading volume of 943 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,436. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.69 and its 200 day moving average is $23.51. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $23.92.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

About Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027

oxford lane capital corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by oxford lane management llc. it invests in fixed income securities. the fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

