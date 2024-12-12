PAAL AI (PAAL) Trading Up 8% This Week

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 12th. During the last seven days, PAAL AI has traded up 8% against the dollar. PAAL AI has a total market capitalization of $284.03 million and $26.31 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAAL AI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101,106.17 or 0.99842272 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100,140.44 or 0.98888615 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PAAL AI Profile

PAAL AI’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,000,000 tokens. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind. PAAL AI’s official message board is medium.com/@admin_42570. PAAL AI’s official website is www.paal.ai.

PAAL AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 819,528,083.45941194 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.34018171 USD and is up 14.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $28,732,197.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paal.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAAL AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAAL AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

