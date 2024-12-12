PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Receives “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

PD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on PagerDuty from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on PagerDuty from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PagerDuty from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.09.

Shares of PD traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,940. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.63. PagerDuty has a 52-week low of $16.46 and a 52-week high of $26.70.

In related news, CAO Mitra Rezvan sold 2,942 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $53,132.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 108,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,588.94. This trade represents a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shelley Webb sold 6,246 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $113,177.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,924,284.64. This represents a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,561 in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 6,298.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 55,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 54,544 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter valued at $665,000. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,323,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 721,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,386,000 after purchasing an additional 75,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in PagerDuty by 172.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 39,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 25,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

