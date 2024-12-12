PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.82 and last traded at $7.02, with a volume of 851044 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

Several research firms have weighed in on PAGS. Barclays dropped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. KeyCorp upgraded PagSeguro Digital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised PagSeguro Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1,136.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 208,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 191,873 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,556,000 after acquiring an additional 50,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 14.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 41,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

