Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Stock Price Up 1.6% – Still a Buy?

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $75.38 and last traded at $73.64. Approximately 34,776,662 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 59,737,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.51.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.93.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.57 billion, a PE ratio of 368.20, a P/E/G ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 2.87.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 10,721 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total transaction of $823,158.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,923 shares in the company, valued at $7,748,867.94. This trade represents a 9.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $162,315,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,011,546.06. This represents a 41.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,252,313 shares of company stock valued at $1,967,089,241 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 747.1% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 46.0% in the third quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

