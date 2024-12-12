Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Set to Split on Monday, December 16th

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, December 16th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, November 20th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, December 13th.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $398.42 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $260.09 and a 52-week high of $410.23. The firm has a market cap of $130.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.88, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $377.38 and its 200 day moving average is $346.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The network technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 32.99%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $395.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.03.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 81,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.99, for a total transaction of $30,022,832.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,680,932.85. This trade represents a 11.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.50, for a total value of $11,970,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,115,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,926,027.50. This represents a 3.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,586 shares of company stock valued at $107,074,352 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PANW. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 34,318.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,259,063 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,113,948,000 after buying an additional 3,249,594 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,147,215 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,075,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,173 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $174,124,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 444,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 444,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $150,520,000 after purchasing an additional 444,100 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $94,875,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

