PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $100.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PYPL. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on PayPal from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on PayPal from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.58. 1,759,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,062,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal has a twelve month low of $55.77 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in PayPal by 12,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 10,500,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $819,315,000 after acquiring an additional 10,419,351 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,762,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,307,945,000 after buying an additional 7,767,072 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $387,435,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in PayPal by 180.7% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,946,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $287,043,000 after buying an additional 3,184,160 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,511,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $493,907,000 after buying an additional 1,866,925 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

