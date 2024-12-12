PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Trading Down 6% – Here’s What Happened

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.64 and last traded at $5.64. 709 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 2,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

PCCW Stock Up 0.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.46.

PCCW Company Profile

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, enterprise solutions, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services; and technical consulting and engineering services.

