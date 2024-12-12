Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG) COO Jack A. Pacheco Sells 13,334 Shares

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 13,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $267,346.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 235,960 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,998. The trade was a 5.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:PENG opened at $20.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 1.74. Penguin Solutions has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.19.
Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). Penguin Solutions had a positive return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $311.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Penguin Solutions will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Penguin Solutions, Inc engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.
