Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 758,700 shares, a decrease of 51.1% from the November 15th total of 1,550,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 281.0 days.
Pennon Group Stock Performance
Pennon Group stock remained flat at $7.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.61. Pennon Group has a twelve month low of $6.67 and a twelve month high of $9.63.
Pennon Group Company Profile
