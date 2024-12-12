Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 758,700 shares, a decrease of 51.1% from the November 15th total of 1,550,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 281.0 days.

Pennon Group Stock Performance

Pennon Group stock remained flat at $7.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.61. Pennon Group has a twelve month low of $6.67 and a twelve month high of $9.63.

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

