PetroFrontier (CVE:PFC) Stock Price Up 33.3% – Should You Buy?

Shares of PetroFrontier Corp. (CVE:PFC – Get Free Report) rose 33.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 5,747,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3,096% from the average daily volume of 179,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

PetroFrontier Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.81, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of C$4.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 72.95.

About PetroFrontier

(Get Free Report)

PetroFrontier Corp. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in western Canada. The company was headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PetroFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.