PetroFrontier (CVE:PFC) Stock Price Up 33.3% – Should You Buy?

Shares of PetroFrontier Corp. (CVE:PFC – Get Free Report) rose 33.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 5,747,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3,096% from the average daily volume of 179,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
PetroFrontier Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.81, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of C$4.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 72.95.
About PetroFrontier
PetroFrontier Corp. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in western Canada. The company was headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
