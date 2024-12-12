Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 102.8% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38,015 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,400. This trade represents a 11.11 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $25.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 227.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. StockNews.com cut Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.43.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

