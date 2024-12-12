Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shares Down 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.59 and last traded at $25.82. 11,779,181 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 38,391,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.43.

Pfizer Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $143.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $282,400. This represents a 11.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 102.8% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38,015 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

