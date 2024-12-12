Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Trading Down 6.9% – Here’s Why

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.00 and last traded at $26.11. 75,090 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 484,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th.

Photronics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Photronics had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $222.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Photronics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,482,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,252,000 after acquiring an additional 364,150 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Photronics by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,990,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,094,000 after buying an additional 275,082 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Photronics by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,684,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,560,000 after buying an additional 191,809 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Photronics by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 505,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,472,000 after buying an additional 86,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Photronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,112,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

