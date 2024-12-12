Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Grows Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,654 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 0.7% of Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $12,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Alibaba Group by 155.0% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 139.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BABA. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Macquarie upgraded Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.07.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $89.01 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $117.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $13.19. The firm had revenue of $236.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.45 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 12.28%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

