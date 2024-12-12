Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Purchases 2,313 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Gartner were worth $8,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,257,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,697,000 after buying an additional 36,258 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018,358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,378,000 after acquiring an additional 36,698 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gartner by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,001,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,099,000 after purchasing an additional 103,814 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,541,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Gartner by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 585,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $262,706,000 after purchasing an additional 56,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Gartner from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $490.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $539.25.

IT opened at $518.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $411.15 and a fifty-two week high of $559.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $522.13 and a 200 day moving average of $487.85.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 118.27%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.24, for a total transaction of $214,229.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,732.56. The trade was a 21.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.76, for a total value of $5,357,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 554,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,957,838.24. This represents a 1.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,061 shares of company stock valued at $19,483,846. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

