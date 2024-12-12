Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Sells 20,872 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co trimmed its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,872 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co owned 0.06% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 14.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 64,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,066,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,524,000 after buying an additional 156,501 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $591,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $1,086,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 348,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $10.70 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $11.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.28.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

