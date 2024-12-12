Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Sells 711 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lowered its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,842,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,249,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,251,000 after acquiring an additional 152,223 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 665,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,341,000 after acquiring an additional 21,335 shares during the period. Kitching Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. Kitching Partners LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $175.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.61. The firm has a market cap of $125.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $144.77 and a 1 year high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.