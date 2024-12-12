Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Trims Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co reduced its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,452 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,916,980 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,833,510,000 after acquiring an additional 220,365 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,082,894 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,592,892,000 after purchasing an additional 128,800 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,149,080 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,567,030,000 after purchasing an additional 188,888 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,564,359 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,694,403,000 after purchasing an additional 49,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,761,625 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,216,677,000 after purchasing an additional 354,196 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $296.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $299.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $317.90.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.05. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $727,260.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,550. This trade represents a 44.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.51, for a total value of $441,470.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,435.60. The trade was a 49.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,099 shares of company stock worth $10,273,786 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of McDonald’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.50.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

