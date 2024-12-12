Pioneer Credit Limited (ASX:PNC) Insider Andrew Whitechurch Acquires 85,000 Shares

Pioneer Credit Limited (ASX:PNC – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Whitechurch purchased 85,000 shares of Pioneer Credit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.58 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,300.00 ($31,401.27).
Pioneer Credit Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 667.07, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
Pioneer Credit Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pioneer Credit
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Are 2024’s Top Insider Buys a Good Bet for 2025?
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 4 Social Media Stocks to Soar as TikTok’s Future Hangs in Balance
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Intel Stock: A Value Play in the Quantum Computing Space
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.