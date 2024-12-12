Pioneer Credit Limited (ASX:PNC) Insider Andrew Whitechurch Acquires 85,000 Shares

Pioneer Credit Limited (ASX:PNC – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Whitechurch purchased 85,000 shares of Pioneer Credit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.58 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,300.00 ($31,401.27).

Pioneer Credit Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 667.07, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Get Pioneer Credit alerts:

Pioneer Credit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Pioneer Credit Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Australia. It acquires and services retail debt portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.