Piper Sandler Increases Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $422.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $395.00 to $422.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $329.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.32.

ACN stock opened at $363.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $227.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture has a 1 year low of $278.69 and a 1 year high of $387.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.07.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.37 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.25, for a total transaction of $170,948.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,265.25. This represents a 4.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 3,191 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.70, for a total transaction of $1,096,746.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062.20. This trade represents a 99.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,298 shares of company stock valued at $13,372,661. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 4.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Accenture by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,384,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 45,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,804,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Raelipskie Partnership increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raelipskie Partnership now owns 3,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

