POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.30 and last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 1573236 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

POET Technologies Trading Down 4.2 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -96.20 and a beta of 0.81.

POET Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.