Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Pony AI Inc. (NASDAQ:PONY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.32 and last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 236475 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.74.
Pony AI Price Performance
Pony AI Company Profile
Pony AI Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the autonomous mobility principally in the People’s Republic of China and the United States. The company provides robotruck services, such as transportation services to the logistics platforms. Pony AI Inc is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.
