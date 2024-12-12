Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Shares Up 1.7% – Should You Buy?

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3 – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €35.65 ($37.53) and last traded at €35.48 ($37.35). 811,505 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 502,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at €34.90 ($36.74).

Porsche Automobil Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of €37.27 and a 200 day moving average price of €40.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54.

Porsche Automobil Company Profile

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

