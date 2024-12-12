POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 173,379 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 162,952 shares.The stock last traded at $47.56 and had previously closed at $47.68.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in POSCO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,082,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 2,229.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 76,719 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of POSCO by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,697,000 after buying an additional 12,193 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in POSCO by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 16,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in POSCO by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

