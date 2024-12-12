Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Trading Up 1.6% – Time to Buy?

Primary Health Properties Plc (LON:PHP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 95 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 94.45 ($1.20). 2,639,347 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 4,006,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93 ($1.18).

PHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Primary Health Properties from GBX 103 ($1.31) to GBX 110 ($1.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 96.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 95.59. The firm has a market cap of £1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,445.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.41.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a GBX 1.73 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -70,000.00%.

Primary Health Properties plc is a leading investor in modern primary healthcare properties. The Company acquires or forward funds the development of modern, purpose-built premises that are leased to GP’s, government healthcare bodies, pharmacies and other providers of related healthcare services.

