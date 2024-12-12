Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 59.3% from the November 15th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of PSC traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.62. 18,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,724. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.90. The company has a market cap of $707.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.19. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $42.96 and a 52 week high of $57.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 485.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,723 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,055,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,579,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,419,000 after acquiring an additional 42,669 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,297,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,431,000 after purchasing an additional 35,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,151,000.

About Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF

The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

