PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 195,952 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 286,530 shares.The stock last traded at $6.70 and had previously closed at $6.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PropertyGuru Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

PropertyGuru Group Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -74.00 and a beta of 0.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in PropertyGuru Group in the third quarter worth $15,590,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PropertyGuru Group by 97.5% in the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 84,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 41,582 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PropertyGuru Group during the third quarter worth about $460,000. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PropertyGuru Group Company Profile

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services for developers. It also offers data and sales process automation products.

