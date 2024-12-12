ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $42.30, but opened at $40.84. ProShares Ultra Silver shares last traded at $40.46, with a volume of 742,182 shares trading hands.

ProShares Ultra Silver Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 3,943.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 5,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000.

About ProShares Ultra Silver

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

