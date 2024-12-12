Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $9.78 Million Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,923 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 27,286 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in DexCom were worth $9,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 255.2% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 492.2% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 100.4% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 463 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 1,992.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 523 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DXCM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on DexCom from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on DexCom from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

DexCom Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $80.47 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.34 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.04. The firm has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 48.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,259 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $318,275.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,320,178.16. The trade was a 5.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.