PVG Asset Management Corp Has $943,000 Stock Position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

PVG Asset Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the period. Dynex Capital comprises 3.8% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 305.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Dynex Capital in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the third quarter worth about $155,000. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynex Capital Price Performance

DX stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.72. 53,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.36 and a 12-month high of $13.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.43 and its 200 day moving average is $12.31. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.31.

Dynex Capital Increases Dividend

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $83.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 million. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 28.83% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Dynex Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynex Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

