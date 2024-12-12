PVG Asset Management Corp Makes New $211,000 Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 18,869 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 11,657 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 35,048 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. ADE LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% in the second quarter. ADE LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,017 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.67.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.53. The stock had a trading volume of 378,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,811,472. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.90 and its 200 day moving average is $97.92. The company has a market capitalization of $207.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $83.91 and a 12 month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The entertainment giant reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total transaction of $568,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,005,529.10. This represents a 10.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total value of $42,667,242.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,767 shares in the company, valued at $25,980,695.19. This trade represents a 62.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

