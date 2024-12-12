Q32 Bio’s (QTTB) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $68.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on QTTB. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Q32 Bio in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Q32 Bio in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Q32 Bio from $85.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Q32 Bio in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Q32 Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

QTTB stock opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. Q32 Bio has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $53.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Q32 Bio in the third quarter worth $33,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Q32 Bio by 199.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Q32 Bio by 11,681.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q32 Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Q32 Bio in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.32% of the company’s stock.

Q32 Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biologic therapeutics to restore healthy immune balance in patients with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases driven by pathological immune dysfunction in the United States. Its lead product candidate is ADX-097, a humanized anti-C3d monoclonal antibody fusion protein to restore complement regulation, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of renal and other complement-mediated diseases of high unmet need, including lupus nephritis, immunoglobulin A nephropathy, complement component 3 glomerulopathy, and anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis.

