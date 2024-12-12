Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.76 and last traded at $17.77, with a volume of 56854 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.85.
Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.74.
Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0558 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF
Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Company Profile
The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (IVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of TIPS and long options tied to the U.S. interest rate swap curve. IVOL was launched on May 13, 2019 and is managed by Quadratic.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 3 Beaten-Down Small Caps Building Momentum for a 2025 Rally
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Analysts Expect This Cruise Stock To Rally Another 30%
- What is a Dividend King?
- 3 Top Stocks Set to Surge as Morgan Stanley Eyes Dollar Weakness
Receive News & Ratings for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.