Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.76 and last traded at $17.77, with a volume of 56854 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.85.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.74.

Get Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF alerts:

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0558 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 248.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 46,650 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 56,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the third quarter worth $594,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the third quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the third quarter valued at about $371,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (IVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of TIPS and long options tied to the U.S. interest rate swap curve. IVOL was launched on May 13, 2019 and is managed by Quadratic.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.