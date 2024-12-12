Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires New Position in Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 12,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Puerto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Ping Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Central Puerto in the second quarter worth $390,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Central Puerto during the second quarter valued at $161,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Central Puerto by 62.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Central Puerto from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Central Puerto Price Performance

NYSE:CEPU opened at $14.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.19. Central Puerto S.A. has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $15.04.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.26 million. Central Puerto had a net margin of 56.44% and a return on equity of 22.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Central Puerto Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.3954 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Central Puerto’s previous — dividend of $0.07. Central Puerto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.45%.

Central Puerto Company Profile

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.

