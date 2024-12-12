Quadrature Capital Ltd Cuts Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 43.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,183 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $3,217,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter worth $231,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the third quarter worth $170,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 68,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $12.75 on Thursday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.46 million, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.01.

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $428.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HCSG. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

