Quadrature Capital Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its stake in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Free Report) by 46.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SENEA. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Seneca Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Seneca Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Seneca Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Seneca Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

SENEA stock opened at $74.51 on Thursday. Seneca Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $43.89 and a 52 week high of $74.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and jarred produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby’s, Aunt Nellie’s, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

