Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $177,000 in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 20,402 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 488.9% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in SunCoke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Optas LLC bought a new position in SunCoke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunCoke Energy stock opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.07. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $12.82.

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $490.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.70 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.95%. SunCoke Energy’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

