Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCW. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 3.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 16.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 19.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 884.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Mister Car Wash

In related news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 23,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $188,865.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,206 shares in the company, valued at $647,211.82. The trade was a 22.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 66,122 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $562,698.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,707.54. The trade was a 59.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 613,896 shares of company stock worth $4,957,139 over the last three months. Company insiders own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:MCW opened at $7.79 on Thursday. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $9.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.61.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $249.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

