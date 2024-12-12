Quadrature Capital Ltd Reduces Stake in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its position in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Free Report) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,579 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.07% of American Vanguard worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in American Vanguard during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 7,554.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 195.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 5,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in American Vanguard in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of American Vanguard by 64.5% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Vanguard Trading Down 3.0 %

American Vanguard stock opened at $5.44 on Thursday. American Vanguard Co. has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Steven D. Macicek purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $71,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,371.46. The trade was a 62.44 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of American Vanguard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Vanguard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

American Vanguard Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

