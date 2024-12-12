Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 325 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Kforce were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Kforce by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kforce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 50.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Kforce by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kforce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on KFRC. Sidoti upgraded Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Kforce Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC opened at $60.08 on Thursday. Kforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.96 and a 1 year high of $74.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.88.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $353.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.19 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 33.50% and a net margin of 3.86%. Kforce’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Kforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Kforce’s payout ratio is presently 52.41%.

Kforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.