Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 37,538 Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) by 68.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,538 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Perion Network were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PERI. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the first quarter valued at approximately $394,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the second quarter valued at about $157,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Perion Network in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 156.9% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 192,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 117,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network stock opened at $9.05 on Thursday. Perion Network Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $32.99. The company has a market capitalization of $428.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.69.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PERI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Perion Network from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

