Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 41,279 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Baozun by 55.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,002,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 356,096 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Baozun during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baozun during the first quarter worth about $35,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Baozun in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baozun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baozun alerts:

Baozun Price Performance

BZUN stock opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.32. Baozun Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $4.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Baozun from $3.90 to $4.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. CLSA cut shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $2.80 to $2.20 in a report on Friday, August 30th.

Read Our Latest Report on BZUN

Baozun Profile

(Free Report)

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, E-Commerce and Brand Management (BBM). The E-Commerce segment offers brands’ store operations, customer services and value-added services in logistics and supply chain management, IT, and digital marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.